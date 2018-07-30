Ruth Bader Ginsburg Aims To Serve 'At Least 5 More Years' On Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles before speaking about her life and work during a discussion at Georgetown Law School in Washington on Friday, April 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the eldest justice on the high court, says she has "at least five more years" left on the bench, according to CNN. The network reports that Ginsburg discussed her tenure on the court following a New York production of "The Originalist." The play focuses on the life and career of Ginsburg's late colleague, Justice Antonin Scalia.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said Sunday evening. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

During the conversation, Ginsburg also disputed the idea of setting term limits for justices, citing the Constitution. "You can't set term limits, because to do that you'd have to amend the Constitution," Ginsburg said. "Article 3 says ... we hold our offices during good behavior. And most judges are very well behaved," she remarked.

Following the death of Scalia and sudden retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ginsburg now faces a changing court once again as President Trump's latest nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is poised to join the Supreme Court in the fall.

In the era of "Me Too" and the Trump presidency, Ginsburg has seen a cultural resurgence as a champion for equal rights in her later years. Ginsburg credits her workout routine, which her trainer turned into a book, as keeping her fit and strong. She's also been the subject of a documentary titled after her namesake that played at the Sundance film festival and another film, "On the Basis of Sex", a biopic on the justice's rise to the court, due out in December.

