Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser for orphans and children in Malawi.

The singer tells The Associated Press she's teaming with Facebook for the fundraiser, which runs from Monday through August 31. Fans can donate directly to Madonna's Facebook page or start their own fundraiser on the social media site to raise money for the singer's campaign.

The proceeds will benefit her Raising Malawi foundation, and global payments company Ripple said it would match all of the donations.

Madonna will turn 60 on Aug. 16.

"I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," Madonna said. "Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and health care. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved.

Madonna, who adopted four children from Malawi, founded Raising Malawi in 2006 to address the poverty and hardship endured by Malawi's orphans and vulnerable children. She launched a children's wing at a hospital in Malawi last year.

