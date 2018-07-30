Crews Respond To Multiple Water Rescues In OKC

Crews were called to respond to multiple water rescues overnight Monday.

The first call was reported near Northwest 61st Terrace and May Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Crews did not find anyone at the scene.

A second call was reported near Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue, and a third accident was reported near Southwest 4th and South I-35 Service Road around 3:40 a.m.

A fourth call was reported near I-35 and Northeast 50th around 3:50. Authorities reported a person was trapped by the water and sitting on top of the van. Crews threw a rope to the driver and a life vest.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMSA.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.