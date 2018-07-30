Wildfires barrel toward Northern California lake towns

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Two more women are suing a New Jersey university for being partly to blame for alleged sexual assaults after they say school officials turned a blind eye to an unsanctioned fraternity known for underage drinking and sexual misconduct.

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

(Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Otis Bershers, 75, of the city of Shasta Lake, sits in a chair at the Shasta College evacuation center, on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Redding, Calif., were he has slept outside with his wife, Carol, and cat Sm...

By MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ and SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state.

Ed Bledsoe told CBS News he did not receive any warning to evacuate his home in the city of Redding before the flames came through last week and killed his wife, Melody, and his great-grandchildren, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts.

"If I'd have any kind of warning, I'd have never, ever left my family in that house," Bledsoe said.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told the network there's an investigation into whether the Bledsoe home received a warning call or a knock on the door. The sheriff cited evidence that door-to-door notifications were made in the area. Bosenko did not return a message from The Associated Press on Monday.

The dispute came as authorities on Sunday ordered evacuations around twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties, including from the 4,700-resident town of Lakeport, a popular destination for bass anglers and boaters on the shores of Clear Lake, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) north of San Francisco. The blazes have destroyed six homes and threaten 10,000 others. So far, the flames have blackened 87 square miles (225 square kilometers), with minimal containment.

Those fires were among 17 burning across the state, where fire crews were stretched to the limit.

"We have experienced fires the last four years, and so we're very aware of what can happen with fires and the damage they can cause," Lake County Sheriff Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Derick Hughes II did not heed the order and remained behind at his property in Nice, California, where he ran sprinklers on his roof and removed yard plants that could catch fire.

The 32-year-old Marine Corps veteran sent his wife and two daughters to safety along with three carloads of belongings. But he said he had too much at stake to leave himself. He bought his three-bedroom house last year using a loan from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"This is everything I bled for, and I've worked really hard to get to where I am, and I'm just not willing to give it up so easily," he said over the phone. "Some people may think that's selfish of me, and I have insurance. But the way things go, I'd rather not start over."

Hughes said about five of his neighbors also disobeyed the evacuation text alert they got Sunday evening to protect their homes and keep looters out.

Farther north, police said five people were arrested on suspicion of entering areas evacuated due to the explosive wildfire around Redding.

That blaze killed six people and destroyed 723 homes. Authorities were also investigating at least 18 reports of missing people, though many of them may simply have failed to check in with friends or family, police said.

Fire officials were hopeful that they could make progress containing the blaze.

The fire that threatened Redding - a city of about 92,000 - was ignited by a vehicle problem a week ago about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the city. On Thursday, it swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, fueled by gusty winds and dry vegetation. It then jumped the Sacramento River and took out subdivisions on the western edge of Redding.

"It wasn't expected to travel that far that fast," California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott Mclean said Monday.

The fire slowed down as winds subsided, and crews were able to get into neighborhoods to prevent embers from taking out additional homes, he said.

Bledsoe said he did not know his home was in danger when he left his wife and great grandchildren to run an errand on Thursday. He said he received a phone call from his wife 15 minutes after he left saying he needed to get home because the fire was approaching. He said one of the children told him the blaze was at the back door. When he tried to return, the road was blocked and flames prevented him from returning on foot.

The sheriff has said the fire was moving fast, but authorities still alerted residents in a variety of ways, including going door-to-door and using loudspeakers on emergency vehicles.

Authorities also use electronic warning systems, including an emergency alert system that is repeated by local news media and an automated calling system that can be targeted to phones within a geographic area. Another method known as the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System can be directed to any cellphone within reach of a particular transmission tower, said Sherry Bartolo, operations manager for the Shasta County dispatch center.

The drawback of the automated calling system is that it is designed to dial landlines, but cellphone users must register their phones if they are to receive alerts, she said.

The dispatch center put out more than 18 emergency alerts between Thursday evening and midday Friday, Bartolo said.

The center usually has eight dispatchers on duty, but overnight Thursday had at least 12, along with four supervisors and three managers who worked through the night, she said.

___

Thanawala reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Lorin Eleni Gill and Olga Rodriguez also contributed to this report.

