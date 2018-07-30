Storms Likely Across Oklahoma, OKC Metro Overnight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Storms Likely Across Oklahoma, OKC Metro Overnight

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma will get another round of rain early Monday, and this batch of showers and storms could be severe.

Meteorologists Justin Rudicel and Jed Castles are tracking the storms, which are expected to bring heavy rains, frequent lightning and the potential for damaging winds to 70 mph.

In other words, it could be a noisy overnight but with some much-needed rainfall.

The storms move southeast into Oklahoma at about midnight, and storms could impact central Oklahoma between 3-6 a.m.

