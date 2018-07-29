Green The Vote: Reached Signatures Needed For Recreational Marijuana On Nov. Ballot

The petition for recreational marijuana has surpassed the amount of signatures needed to get on the November ballot, according to Green the Vote.

Those numbers still have to be verified, and the pro-marijuana group is still actively collecting signatures until August 8th.

The group claims they currently have 135 thousand signatures on the petition.

"The next step is to continue getting signatures until the very last minute. We want everyone to be involved in this history making movement and we will take signatures up till the very last moment," said John Frasure from Green the Vote.