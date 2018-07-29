Green The Vote: Reached Signatures Needed For Recreational Marijuana On Nov. Ballot

Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy, Sunday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy, Sunday afternoon.More >>
The connection between Parkinson’s disease and training for an MMA fight is closer than you might think. Each week around 20 Parkinson’s patients meet at a gym in northwest Oklahoma City where they have found hope.More >>
The connection between Parkinson’s disease and training for an MMA fight is closer than you might think. Each week around 20 Parkinson’s patients meet at a gym in northwest Oklahoma City where they have found hope.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.