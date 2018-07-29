Oklahoma County Sheriff's Looking For Missing Teen Boy

Oklahoma County Sheriff's are looking for a missing 14-year-old Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, Gabe Machai Johnson was last seen around 1 p.m. on his bicycle near Southeast 59th Street and South Harrah Road.

Officials said he was wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, black frame glasses and Vans tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Machai's whereabouts, call the dispatch center at 405-839-2501.