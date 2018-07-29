Oklahoma County Sheriff's Looking For Missing Teen Boy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Looking For Missing Teen Boy

Posted: Updated:
NEWALLA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma County Sheriff's are looking for a missing 14-year-old Sunday afternoon. 

According to officials, Gabe Machai Johnson was last seen around 1 p.m. on his bicycle near Southeast 59th Street and South Harrah Road. 

Officials said he was wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, black frame glasses and Vans tennis shoes. 

If you have any information on Machai's whereabouts, call the dispatch center at 405-839-2501.  

