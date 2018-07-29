Man serving burglary sentence escapes from Oklahoma prison

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - Corrections officials say a 57-year-old inmate serving time for burglary has walked away from a southeastern Oklahoma prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Morgan L. Mitzner was last seen around 3:50 a.m. Sunday at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Officials say Mitzner was serving a 30-year-sentence for second-degree burglary out of Delaware County when he walked away from the minimum-security prison. Jackie Brannon houses about 730 inmates adjacent to the maximum-security Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

It's the second time in the past week that an inmate has walked away from a minimum-security prison in Oklahoma.

Officials say 34-year-old Johnny Simmons was apprehended just hours after walking away early Wednesday from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.