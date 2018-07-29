'Mission: Impossible _ Fallout' shoots to No. 1

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."
(David James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."
Sunday, July 29 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-29 15:48:27 GMT
Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better...More >>
Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.More >>
Sunday, July 29 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-29 15:41:11 GMT
(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...
Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.More >>
Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.More >>
Sunday, July 29 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-29 15:41:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...
Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
Sunday, July 29 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-29 15:41:03 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>
Sunday, July 29 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-07-29 15:40:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise in his sixth run as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," which easily took the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office.
Studios on Sunday estimate that "Fallout" earned $61.5 million from 4,386 North American theaters. Not accounting for inflation, it's a best for the series which has grossed over $2.8 billion worldwide and one of Cruise's biggest too.
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" placed second with $15 million, while "The Equalizer 2" fell to third with $14 million and "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" took fourth with $12.3 million.
The animated "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" was the only film to open against "Fallout." The Warner Bros. release earned $10.5 million and landed in fifth place.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.