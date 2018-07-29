'Mission: Impossible _ Fallout' shoots to No. 1 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Mission: Impossible _ Fallout' shoots to No. 1

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."
(David James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." (David James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise in his sixth run as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," which easily took the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office.

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Fallout" earned $61.5 million from 4,386 North American theaters. Not accounting for inflation, it's a best for the series which has grossed over $2.8 billion worldwide and one of Cruise's biggest too.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" placed second with $15 million, while "The Equalizer 2" fell to third with $14 million and "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" took fourth with $12.3 million.

The animated "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" was the only film to open against "Fallout." The Warner Bros. release earned $10.5 million and landed in fifth place.

