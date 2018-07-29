OKC Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are on the lookout for a car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the OKCPD, a man was killed after being struck by a car near Northwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

Officers said they believe the driver was in a 2002 to 2004 maroon-colored Ford Explorer.

If you have any information concerning this crime, contact your local authorities.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.