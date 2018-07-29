OKC Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Oklahoma City police are on the lookout for a car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the OKCPD, a man was killed after being struck by a car near Northwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

Officers said they believe the driver was in a 2002 to 2004 maroon-colored Ford Explorer.

If you have any information concerning this crime, contact your local authorities.

