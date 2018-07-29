Deadly Northern California wildfire rages largely unchecked

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...

Funeral held for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.

(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...

The body of a missing Chicago sailor has been recovered in Lake Michigan one week after falling off a yacht during a race.

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.91.

A deadly Northern California wildfire has destroyed more than 500 buildings and is threatening thousands more as it rages into its fourth day.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A burned out vehicle sits in front of a wildfire-ravaged home Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter walks along a containment line in front of an advancing wildfire Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An Army National Guard specialist speaks to a driver at a checkpoint as the Carr Fire burns in Redding, Calif., on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Thousands of residents remain evacuated as the deadly blaze threatens homes in Redding a...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Deer graze along a road covered in fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns near Redding, Calif., on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter makes a stand in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Redding ,Calif.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Fire crews facing several weather uncertainties Sunday struggled to corral a deadly blaze in Northern California that has left thousands of dazed evacuees reeling as they to take care of themselves, their families and even pets.

Firefighters endured hot temperatures and remained wary of the possibility of gusty winds, said Anthony Romero, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"Right now it's going everywhere. We still have a lot of open line," he said.

He added, "Any event could bring this back up again."

The National Weather Service on Sunday forecast hot and dry conditions in the area, with wind gusts expected late in the afternoon.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage Saturday that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She planned to stay at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.

"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the so-called Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren.

"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met with Shasta County sheriff's deputies Saturday.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.

The blaze, which grew slightly Sunday to 139 square miles (360 square kilometers), is the largest fire burning in California. More than 5,000 structures were threatened, and the fire was just 5 percent contained.

The latest tally showed 517 destroyed structures and another 135 damaged, Romero said. A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.

The firefighters killed in the blaze included Don Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines, a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire. Redding fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, but details of his death were not released.

Sherry Bledsoe's two children, James Roberts, 5, and Emily Roberts, 4, were stranded with their great-grandmother Melody Bledsoe, 70, when walls of flames swept through the family's rural property Thursday on the outskirts of Redding.

The three were among more than a dozen people reported missing after the furious wind-driven blaze took residents by surprise and leveled several neighborhoods.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said he expects to find several of those people alive and just out of touch with loved ones. Officers have gone to homes of several people reported missing and found cars gone - a strong indication they fled.

Wildfires around the state have forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes, said Lynne Tolmachoff, a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

She said 12,000 firefighters were battling 17 significant fires in California on Sunday.

"We are well ahead of the fire activity we saw last year," she said. "This is just July, so we're not even into the worst part of fire season."

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Redding, two blazes that prompted mandatory evacuations in Mendocino County burned largely unchecked.

The two fires that started Friday destroyed four homes and were threatening more than 4,500 buildings, said Tricia Austin, another Cal Fire spokeswoman. They had consumed 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) and were each 5 percent contained.

"It's a difficult fire to deal with," Austin said, noting the weather was hot and the terrain rugged.

Authorities also issued evacuation orders in Napa County, famous for its wine, when a fire destroyed eight structures. The blaze had blackened 150 acres, but was 50 percent contained on Sunday.

Big fires also continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs. Those fires had burned nearly 100 square miles (260 square kilometers).

Yosemite Valley remained closed to visitors and won't reopen until Friday.

___

Thanawala reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Martha Mendoza in Redding; Olga Rodriguez and Janie Har in San Francisco; Don Thompson in Sacramento; and Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.