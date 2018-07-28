OKC Police And Firefighters Team Up To Host Blood Drive

The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments teamed up for the first OKC Boots and Badges Blood Drive Saturday.

Emergency officials said the turnout of donor exceeded all expectations.

Hundreds of people gathered at Riversport OKC to support our Oklahoma heroes, and also to save lives of their own.

"We thought this would be a great opportunity. The fire department, EMSA, the police department. Get everybody out here with the Oklahoma Blood Institute," said Oklahoma City Police Department Captain, Bo Matthews.

Around 400 people signed up for appointments, and walk-in's were welcomed.

"Such a difference that you can make in the lives of people who need blood," said Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief, Benny Fulkerson.

It's a simple thing that just about anybody can do.

One donation, with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, goes to three people in need.

People like Jennifer Anderson.

"I was diagnosed with Leukemia in August of 2016. I had a bone marrow transplant in January of 2017. I've had over 100 blood products that have been given to me," said Anderson.

OBI's donors provide to more than 160 medical facilities across the state. So the need to provide donations is crucial to provide for the patient at these facilities.

According to OBI, every two seconds, someone is in need of blood. Yet less that ten percent of those eligible to give blood, actually do it.

"I can guarantee you without a doubt, I would not be here if it wasn't for the selfless people in the State of Oklahoma who have taken the time to donate their own products to us, that are in dire need of it," said Anderson.

After the amount of success they saw from this year's event, they're hoping that next year is even better.