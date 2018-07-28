OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Holdenville Murder Arrested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Holdenville Murder Arrested

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Suspect: Tyler Ross Deerinwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 27-year-old Tyler Deerinwater was arrested Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Seminole Walmart.

Deerinwater was wanted for the first-degree murder of John Merriman, who was shot and killed outside Pruett’s grocery store in Holdenville on June 24.

OSBI says Deerinwater was booked into the Hughes Count Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

