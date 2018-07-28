The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest are comforted during the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest are comforted during the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duc...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge credits, faults administration on family reunification

    Judge credits, faults administration on family reunification

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:02:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
    The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
    The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>

  • Black man accuses Sean Spicer of hurling racial slur at him

    Black man accuses Sean Spicer of hurling racial slur at him

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:02:37 GMT
    A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.More >>
    A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.More >>

  • Fears in Oklahoma over ruling in tribal sovereignty case

    Fears in Oklahoma over ruling in tribal sovereignty case

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:02:35 GMT
    (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...
    Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the...More >>
    Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the state, including most of Tulsa.More >>
    •   

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is among the mourners at Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis to honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank July 19 in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people . Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and three children - 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

10:08 a.m.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis will honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors when the boat capsized and sank during a storm, killing 17 people.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband and three children, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.