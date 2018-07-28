Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man

Saturday, July 28 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:35:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:34:58 GMT
(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...
The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:34:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...
Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:34:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:34:12 GMT
(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...
A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated...More >>
Saturday, July 28 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:34:01 GMT
(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP). In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Patrick Dwyane Murphy is pictured in a photo in McAlester, Okla., dated July 8, 2004. Murphy, a 49-year-old member of the Muscogee (Creek) Na...
Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the...More >>
Legal experts say a federal appeals court ruling that overturned a condemned Native American man's murder conviction in Oklahoma could radically change how tribal members are prosecuted in a huge swath of the state, including most of Tulsa.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A dashcam video released by an Ohio police department shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away.
Toledo police say 25-year-old Lamar Richardson was a suspect in multiple armed robberies. They say the two SWAT officers were detailed to search for Richardson and found him Friday afternoon.
Police Chief George Kral explained the video to the media Friday night and pointed out Richardson had pulled a handgun from his waistband and then faced the officers. The video then shows Richardson, gun in hand, turning and taking a few steps before being shot.
Kral says other officers had pursued Richardson in a stolen car earlier Friday before the SWAT officers spotted him on a bicycle. One SWAT officer chased Richardson on foot while the other pursued in a police SUV.
