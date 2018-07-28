Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sean Spicer 'taken aback' by man's claim he used racial slur

    Sean Spicer 'taken aback' by man's claim he used racial slur

    Saturday, July 28 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:37:06 GMT
    A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.More >>
    A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.More >>

  • Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

    Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

    Saturday, July 28 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:35:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
    Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
    Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>

  • Woman and 5 of her kids die in Michigan motel fire

    Woman and 5 of her kids die in Michigan motel fire

    Saturday, July 28 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:35:01 GMT
    Authorities say five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a motel fire in southwestern Michigan.More >>
    Authorities say five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a motel fire in southwestern Michigan.More >>
    •   

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A dashcam video released by an Ohio police department shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away.

Toledo police say 25-year-old Lamar Richardson was a suspect in multiple armed robberies. They say the two SWAT officers were detailed to search for Richardson and found him Friday afternoon.

Police Chief George Kral explained the video to the media Friday night and pointed out Richardson had pulled a handgun from his waistband and then faced the officers. The video then shows Richardson, gun in hand, turning and taking a few steps before being shot.

Kral says other officers had pursued Richardson in a stolen car earlier Friday before the SWAT officers spotted him on a bicycle. One SWAT officer chased Richardson on foot while the other pursued in a police SUV.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.