Body Found In Creek Near Lake Eufaula

News

Body Found In Creek Near Lake Eufaula

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A body has been recovered from a creek just a few miles from Lake Eufaula.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a report Friday evening about a possible body spotted in Gaines Creek about three miles from the Hickory Point boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office requested OHP’s assistance with the recovery.

Troopers say they were able to locate and recover the body Saturday morning shortly after 12:30 a.m. approximately five miles from the Hickory Point boat ramp.

They say the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

