Funeral held for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Funeral held for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is comforted after speaking during the funeral of Glenn Coleman, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family ... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is comforted after speaking during the funeral of Glenn Coleman, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family ...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). The Rev. Melvin Johnson prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost family members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake n... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). The Rev. Melvin Johnson prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost family members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake n...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Patsy Coleman prays before the start of a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost family members in Thursday's duck boat accident at Table R... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Patsy Coleman prays before the start of a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost family members in Thursday's duck boat accident at Table R...
(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

    Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:53:53 GMT
    (Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...
    News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are...More >>
    News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are long.More >>

  • Panicked evacuees drove over yards, curbs to escape fire

    Panicked evacuees drove over yards, curbs to escape fire

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:53:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...
    Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>
    Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.More >>

  • Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger

    Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:53:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>
    •   

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana family that lost nine relatives in the sinking of a duck boat on a Missouri lake was held up as an inspiration Saturday as hundreds of people gathered in their memory.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett were among those at Eastern Star Church for the funeral of Horace Coleman, 70; his wife, Belinda Coleman, 69; Ervin Coleman, 76; Angela Coleman, 45; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell. It came a day after the services for Glenn Coleman, 40, and his three children: 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

The governor attended both ceremonies, and assured their survivors that they are not alone.

"The Coleman family continues to just get bigger, as in 6.6 million Hoosiers bigger, as in millions of more Americans bigger. The Coleman family story of faith and love in action has gone global," Holcomb said.

Tia Coleman -- Glenn Coleman's wife and mother of their children -- and her 13-year-old nephew were the only two survivors among 11 Coleman family members who boarded the boat before it sank in a sudden storm on July 19 on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people .

At Saturday's funeral, five caskets were lined up at the front of the church, flowers atop four of them and a U.S. flag on the other.

Pastor A. Thomas Hill said the family will be sustained by its faith.

"How can they deal with such a horrific, traumatic crisis? This family, they got a Jesus connection. It's not the end; rather it's the beginning of a new life. That's the hope of this family. Let God be their comfort today," Hill told the congregation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.