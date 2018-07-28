Black man accuses Sean Spicer of using racial slur years ago - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Black man accuses Sean Spicer of using racial slur years ago

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) - A black man has accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school.

Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown on Friday to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for President Donald Trump. Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident Alex Lombard yelled out Spicer's name and accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they attended Portsmouth Abbey School.

A security guard led Lombard away.

Spicer appeared to recognize Lombard. He initially waved to him and said, "Hey. Yeah. How are you?"

A Newport Daily News video doesn't show how Spicer reacted to being accused of using the racial slur. A Spicer spokeswoman hasn't returned an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

