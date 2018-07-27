Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

    Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

    Saturday, July 28 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-07-28 22:53:22 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>

  • Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Saturday, July 28 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 22:12:48 GMT
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>

  • Fire victims: 2 firefighters, great-grandmother, children

    Fire victims: 2 firefighters, great-grandmother, children

    Saturday, July 28 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-07-28 22:52:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS SPELLING TO SHERRY, NOT SHERRI - Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). CORRECTS SPELLING TO SHERRY, NOT SHERRI - Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed...
    The victims of the Northern California wildfire include a young brother and sister, their great-grandmother and 2 firefighters.More >>
    The victims of the Northern California wildfire include a young brother and sister, their great-grandmother and 2 firefighters.More >>
    •   

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The executive editor of The Washington Post says the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month were "friends of the people," and "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy."

Martin Baron spoke Saturday at a benefit concert in Annapolis, Maryland, for the five murdered employees.

While he did not mention President Donald Trump by name while speaking to the audience, Baron said "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy by the man who killed them, and not one of them deserved to be called an enemy by anyone else, either."

Trump has repeatedly referred to the media as the "enemy of the people." The day after the shooting, he said journalists shouldn't fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.