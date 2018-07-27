Correction: Shootings-Newspaper-Benefit Concert story

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

Police are trying to determine a motive after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepfather inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself there too.

(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). Robstown Chief of Police Erasmo Flores speaks at a news conference, Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Robstown, Texas. Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that i...

Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.

(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - In a story July 28 about a concert to raise money for the victims of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, The Associated Press incorrectly quoted Washington Post executive editor Martin Baron saying of those killed, "Not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy because of the profession they choose or the place they worked."

Baron said, "Not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy because of the profession they chose or the place they worked."

A corrected version of the story is below:

Editor calls Capital Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

The editor of The Washington Post says the five Capital Gazette employees killed in their newsroom last month were "friends of the people," and "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy."

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month were "friends of the people," and "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy," the executive editor of The Washington Post said Saturday at a benefit concert for the victims' families and colleagues.

While Martin Baron didn't mention President Donald Trump by name while speaking to an audience from the concert stage, he clearly had the president in mind. Trump has repeatedly denounced the press as the "enemy" of the American people.

Baron spoke of all five of the victims by name, and he described them as "friends of the people, the people of Annapolis and beyond."

"Not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy because of the profession they chose or the place they worked," Baron said to applause from the audience. "Not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy by the man who killed them, and not one of them deserved to be called an enemy by anyone else, either: Nor does anyone else in our field deserve to be labeled that way."

Baron added: "To demean people like these, to demonize, to dehumanize them, is to debase yourself."

The day after the shooting, Trump said journalists shouldn't fear being violently attacked while doing their job. He also said the attack "shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief."

The benefit concert was held a month after the June 28 shooting, which was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Olivier Knox, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, told the audience the nearly 400 members of the organization stood behind the Capital Gazette. Knox also saluted first responders, who also were being honored by the concert. Knox said some reporters also run toward danger and face threats.

"Still, I divide threats against journalists into two eras: before Feb. 17th, 2017 and after Feb. 17th, 2017," Knox said. "That's because on Feb. 17th, 2017, the president of the United States, using his Twitter account, declared us enemies of the American people."

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, had a history of harassing the Capital Gazette's journalists. He filed a defamation suit against the paper in 2012 that was dismissed as groundless, and he repeatedly targeted the paper's staff members in profanity-laced tweets. A grand jury indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.

Journalists spoke between musical performances at the event in downtown Annapolis.

Elisabeth Bumiller, the Washington bureau chief of The New York Times, said her office grew silent when they first heard reports of the shooting. She said staff at the newspaper's office felt solidarity with the reporters and editors at The Capital.

"They were part of a community that we are all a part of and who remind us that the work we do is so vital to our towns, our cities, our country and our democracy," Bumiller said.

The event was titled "Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for the Capital Gazette and Free Press & First Responders." Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte were headlining the concert Saturday evening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.