Texas jury convicts doctor of sexually assaulting patient

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

A Texas doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients has been convicted of assaulting a woman in her 70s who was in his care.

(Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Donald Ozumba. The Texas doctor accused of sexually abusing several patients was convicted Friday, July 27, 2018, of assaulting a woman in ...

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

DALLAS (AP) - A Texas doctor accused of sexually assaulting several patients was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday after he was convicted of assaulting a woman who sought care for a physical disability.

Donald Ozumba, 45, was found guilty earlier Friday of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person in a trial that Collin County prosecutors said was one of the most egregious they've ever encountered involving a physician victimizing patients.

The verdict came after almost 10 hours of deliberation. The Collin County jury deliberated about 2½ hours before arriving at the sentence. Ozumba's attorney has asked the jury to sentence the doctor to probation, while prosecutors asked for a 45-year prison sentence. The jury could have sentenced Ozumba to up to life in prison.

Six other sexual assault cases are still pending against the Nigerian-born doctor, who investigators say showed a pattern of abuse.

Investigators said a pattern emerged beginning in at least 2015, where Ozumba would provide a steroid injection to a woman's pelvis area and then use his hands to massage the affected area before assaulting her, according to Texas Medical Board records.

The board, which accuses Ozumba of sexually assaulting nine patients and of inappropriate sexual conduct with four others, alleges he also sent sexually suggestive texts to some patients and "grinded" against one woman.

His defense attorneys suggested Ozumba's hand deformity may have been to blame for accidental contact.

The medical board suspended Ozumba's medical license within a week of his 2017 arrest, a prompt move in a profession that often takes a more forgiving approach. An Associated Press investigation earlier this year found that when doctors facing such accusations are disciplined, punishment often consists of a short suspension and mandatory therapy.

The felony conviction disqualifies him for a license to practice medicine in the future. He also must register as a sexual offender.

In the trial prosecuted this week northeast of Dallas, the victim testified she was being treated at a McKinney clinic for a physical disability in 2016 when Ozumba used his finger to illegally touch and repeatedly penetrate her. The women, who is in her 70s, said she froze, abruptly left the office and later contacted police after speaking with her husband.

Three other women testified that they, too, were sexually assaulted by Ozumba under the guise of medical treatment, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Ozumba's attorney, Toby Shook, said there wasn't enough evidence for a conviction. He said the victim was misremembering what transpired.

"I don't believe she has an accurate memory about what happened," Shook told jurors during the trial, according to the newspaper.

Similar accusations have been levied against other physicians recently, including imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. He was sentenced earlier this year to decades in prison in Michigan after hundreds of women and girls accused him of molesting them under the guise of medical treatment. Nassar is now facing charges in Texas .

A former doctor accused of sexually abusing patients was sentenced this week in Missouri but still faces other charges. And several students have sued Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor.

