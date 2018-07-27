Many rooting for inmates after credit bug exposed on devices

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated families.

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated...

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Officials say Idaho inmates intentionally exploited a software bug in JPay brand computer tablets to add credits to their accounts.

Officials say Idaho inmates intentionally exploited a software bug in JPay brand computer tablets to add credits to their accounts.

(AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dining hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Officials say it was an "intentional exploitation," wh...

(AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dining hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Officials say it was an "intentional exploitation," wh...

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dining hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Officials say it was an "intentional exploitation," wh...

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials say it was "intentional exploitation," while some inmates' families described it as more of a "glitch."

Either way, reports that 364 Idaho inmates had a quarter-million dollars in credits improperly applied to their JPay tablet accounts had many on social media rooting for the prisoners.

Officials said the improper credits occurred when individuals placed products in their digital shopping carts and then removed them in a way that created a credit that was added to their total funds available.

Idaho Department of Correction investigators discovered the issue earlier this month, and the department has taken disciplinary action against those who received credits, contending the actions were intentional.

The hand-held computer tablets are popular in prisons across the country, and they are made available to Idaho inmates through a contract with CenturyLink and JPay. The tablets allow inmates to email their families and friends, purchase and listen to music or play simple electronic games.

The services come at a steep cost for inmates and their loved ones. For example, sending a one-page email from an Idaho prison costs about 50 cents.

Idaho inmates who have prison jobs make between 10 and 90 cents an hour. That means some inmates must work five hours to afford to send one email.

Cheaper options aren't available, since JPay and similar companies negotiate with prison facilities to hold monopoly contracts that make them the only provider of email and other services.

The recent hack - or glitch, depending on who you ask - seemed akin to a Robin Hood story for some.

Cara Berg Powers, executive director of the Transformative Culture Project in Massachusetts, was among those voicing support for the inmates on Twitter.

"Because we keep using technology and private corporations to make experiences for prisoners and their loved ones less and less humane," she wrote in one tweet.

She went on to say the inmates should all be offered coding jobs, and joked that the credits likely were only enough to purchase a single bag of chips.

It's hard to feel bad when a company that charges 47 cents for an email accidentally lets some people send emails for free, said Peter Wagner, executive director of Prison Policy Institute, an advocacy group that has fought to limit the prices companies can charge inmates for things like phone calls.

"These are the poorest folks in the state ... and they are being asked to pay unreasonable sums of money to stay in touch with their loved ones," Wagner said, noting that one in four women in America have an incarcerated loved one.

JPay spokesperson Jade Trombetta said in a prepared statement that the company invests millions of dollars to create secure products and pointed out that the price of an email typically runs less than a stamp.

"These products help incarcerated Americans stay connected with loved ones, provide access to educational tools, assist in the rehabilitation process and offer other services that would otherwise be unavailable in jails and prisons," Trombetta said.

Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray has stressed that the agency believes inmates deliberately took advantage of the issue to boost their own accounts.

"This conduct was intentional, not accidental. It required a knowledge of the JPay system and multiple actions by every inmate who exploited the system's vulnerability," Ray said in a prepared statement.

Of the 364 inmates who allegedly exploited the issue, 50 credited their accounts in amounts exceeding $1,000. One inmate had a credit that was just under $10,000. In all, a total of nearly $225,000 was directed into inmate accounts.

Ray said the inmates involved were being given disciplinary offense reports by prison officials, which means they could lose privileges or be moved to stricter security classification levels. The disciplinary reports can also hurt an inmate's chance of receiving parole.

Melissa King of Douglasville, Georgia, said her brother, an Idaho inmate, is nearing his release date but now fears he won't get out because he received a disciplinary report after receiving a $380 credit from JPay.

She said her brother described the credit as a "misapplied payment from JPay" that he did nothing to obtain.

"I'm trying to get to the bottom of it from states away," King said. "They're saying that it was basically a misapplied payment, something that can happen with your bank or anybody else."

King said her family is willing to pay back the money, but first she wants an itemized statement from JPay showing the transfer and how it was spent. She says she's asked the company for a statement for six days but has yet to receive a response.

Inmates often rely on deposits from families and friends into their JPay and other accounts. Those deposits also come with fees: In Idaho, a $20 deposit to an inmate's account comes with a $3.50 charge.

"It's not like they (the inmates) went to the bank and then went on a shopping spree. They're sitting there waiting for blind payments from people on the outside," King said.

So far, JPay has recovered more than $65,000 in credits, and the company has suspended the ability of the inmates to download music and games until they compensate JPay for its losses, Ray said. The inmates can still send and receive emails, however.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.