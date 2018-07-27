The Latest: Judge commends, criticizes family reunifications

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated families.

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

Officials say Idaho inmates intentionally exploited a software bug in JPay brand computer tablets to add credits to their accounts.

(AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010 file photo, inmates walk to the dining hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise, Idaho. Officials say it was an "intentional exploitation," wh...

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). Attorneys Peter Schey, left, and Carlos Holguin field questions from reporters outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Friday, July 27, 2018. A judge said she would appoint an independent monitor to evaluate conditions in bo...

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Latest on the reunification of families separated at the border (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated families outside of government custody.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said Friday in San Diego that the government gets "great credit" for reunifying more than 1,800 children with parents and sponsors. But he says attention must now turn to families who couldn't be reunited because their parents were deported - 431 at latest count.

Sabraw didn't rule on an American Civil Liberties Union request for a one-week waiting period for reunified parents to decide if they want to seek asylum, keeping a temporary halt to deportations in place.

___

1:50 p.m.

Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, says it has received more than 320 families who had been separated since July 17.

Many came in for less than a day before they're flown out to their intended destinations.

One Friday, one parent, Maria, a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman who was separated from her 4-year-old in mid-June, says her son was well-cared for while he was away. She says he's been his normal self since they were reunited in El Paso on Thursday night.

She spoke anonymously without providing her last name to a reporter because Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia does not allow most shelter residents to disclose that information to protect their safety. He says all shelter residents have fled violence in their home countries.

She says she was elated to be reunited with her son after spending weeks agonizing over him and that she "couldn't live without him."

The U.S. government says it has reunited all eligible families. But hundreds remain separated.

12:30 p.m.

A federal judge in Los Angeles will appoint an independent monitor to evaluate conditions for immigrant children in U.S border facilities.

The decision comes after a spate of reports in Texas of spoiled food, insufficient water and frigid conditions by the youngsters and their parents.

Judge Dolly M. Gee on Friday said she reached her decision after seeing a "disconnect" between government monitors' assessment of conditions in facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and the accounts of more than 200 immigrant children and their parents detailing numerous problems.

The government opposed the monitor until without having a chance to respond to the accounts of children and parents collected by immigrant advocates at facilities in June and July.

Both sides have until Aug. 10 to agree on a proposed monitor. If they can't, each will make suggestions to the judge and she will choose her own.

___

12:10 p.m.

A federal judge in Seattle says the Trump administration must share certain information about migrant families who were separated at the Mexico border with a group of states suing over the president's immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman said Friday she wants the Justice Department to give the 17 states, led by Washington, the same information it has turned over to plaintiffs in a related class-action case in San Diego. The states hope to use the information to help locate any separated children within their borders, so as to assist them as needed.

The federal government has been working to reunite the families under orders from the judge in San Diego. Several hundred children have yet to be reunited, in some cases because their parents have been deported without them.

The Justice Department is seeking to have the Seattle case dismissed or transferred to San Diego, saying it would be more efficient.

The 17 states are led by Democratic attorneys general. They include Massachusetts, California, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, plus Washington, D.C.

___

11:20 a.m.

The Texas Civil Rights Project says it is trying to find out on its own what happened to about 200 people who were separated from their children, one day after the government's deadline to reunite families.

Efren Olivares, a lawyer for the project, said Friday that he's confirmed 76 of the 382 families the group has worked with have been reunited.

Others have been reunited in family detention. According to Olivares, fathers and children are going to one family detention facility in South Texas and mothers and children are going to another.

But there's no information about many others, leaving the group to work with other advocates and consular officials from Central America. Olivares says the group has considered hiring private investigators.

He says: "We are being as creative as we can."

___

8:30 a.m.

Trump administration officials say they have reunified all parents with their children that they deemed eligible of those who are in immigration custody.

Homeland Security officials said in a statement that officials would continue to work to reunite families who were not able to be reunified.

As of Thursday officials said more than 1,800 children 5 years and older had been reunified with parents or sponsors.

Updated figures were expected to be provided Friday during a hearing before the federal judge in San Diego overseeing the reunifications.

The judge must now decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents were deported and how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

___

12:11 a.m.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children 5 years and older had been reunited with parents or sponsors hours before the deadline. That includes 1,442 children who were returned to parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and another 378 who were released under a variety of other circumstances.

But officials say about 700 more remain separated, including 431 whose parents were deported. Those reunions take more time, effort and paperwork as children are returned to Central America.

With the court-ordered deadline passed, the federal judge in San Diego who ordered the reunifications must now decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents were deported, as well as how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.