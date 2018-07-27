Recordings Show Change In Weather Before Missouri Duck Boat Sank - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Recordings Show Change In Weather Before Missouri Duck Boat Sank

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released information gathered from the video recorder camera system salvaged by divers after the duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. Seventeen of the 31 people on board died.

The recordings show that the lake was calm when the vessel entered the lake around 6:55 p.m.

But the NTSB says whitecaps suddenly appeared at 7 p.m., and winds increased. The captain twice made calls on a handheld radio and alarms sounded. Water began splashing the passenger compartment around 7:05 p.m.

About eight minutes after whitecaps emerged, the video recording ended.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Recordings Show Change In Weather Before Missouri Duck Boat Sank

    Recordings Show Change In Weather Before Missouri Duck Boat Sank

    Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes. 

    More >>

    Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes. 

    More >>

  • Renovation of Historic Owl Court Underway

    Renovation of Historic Owl Court Underway

    Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City.Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City.
    Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City.Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City.

    Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

    Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.