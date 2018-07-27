Man federally charged in teen's kidnapping - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man federally charged in teen's kidnapping

Posted: Updated:

By RYAN TARINELLI
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A man has been arrested after authorities said he abducted a 15-year-old girl in the Texas Panhandle and drove her to New Mexico, where he tried to force himself on her at a gas station.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Royce Wade Lander with kidnapping. Court documents say the teenager was looking for a ride at a gas station outside Amarillo when Lander overheard her and offered a ride into the city.

Authorities, however, say he didn't drop her off in Amarillo. Instead, they say he drove on to New Mexico, where he touched her in "inappropriate places" against her will and later tried to force himself on top of her. She escaped, caught a ride with a truck driver and taken to Oklahoma, where police recovered her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.