Renovation of Historic Owl Court Underway

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Marc Weinmeister is part of a group of six people working to preserve Owl Court, first built in the 1930s to cater to travelers along a Route 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City.

They bought the property at the point of dilapidation, started construction and continue to find inspiration.

“We’re dreaming it up as we go along,” Weinmeister said.

They plan restore the structure you can see from the street to its original.

“This is going to be kind of an icon,” Weinmeister explained.

But the rest will be pretty heavily modified.

In the back, where the motel used to be, they're creating office space. They also envision a courtyard for events in the center.

“And eventually this area behind me will be demolished,” Weinmeister said about a portion of the property along Britton.

They’re renovating the space along a celebrated stretch of road, hoping to carry it into the future.

“This is part of the Route 66 story and so we want to continue with the look like on the corner and also with our future developments,” he said.

The group is actively looking for tenants with good products or ideas.

Click here for more information: http://www.owlcourtokc.com/

