Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better...

Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials released new proposed medical marijuana rules on Friday that remove some of the most criticized provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health posted the new rules on its website, and the agency's board is expected to consider them at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The original rules approved by the board earlier this month prompted outrage from medical marijuana supporters who said they were far too restrictive. Two separate groups sued the board, and Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority and recommended they make several changes.

The restrictions that most troubled medical marijuana supporters were a ban on the sale of smokable marijuana and a requirement for a pharmacist in every dispensary. Both of those rules were adopted unexpectedly at an emergency meeting and approved by the board despite a warning by its own attorney advising against it. Gov. Mary Fallin signed them into law the next day.

Other rule changes that raised concern were limits on levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, in products and plants, and a requirement that female patients "of childbearing age" undergo a pregnancy test. Both of those rules are recommended for elimination.

Karen O'Keefe, director of state policies for the Washington, D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project, said she's not aware of any other state with such a pregnancy requirement.

"It's shockingly patronizing and invasive, and would drive up costs for females," O'Keefe said.

O'Keefe and several Oklahoma medical marijuana advocates say the proposed new rules are an improvement, but that there are still several problematic provisions. O'Keefe said the new rules still require physicians to "ascertain" if a woman is pregnant, which she said could lead to a requirement that women be tested.

Chip Paul, who helped write the state question approved by 57 percent of Oklahoma voters last month, said he's pleased with most of the changes, but that provisions related to laboratory testing of marijuana products are too restrictive.

Oklahoma State Department of Health spokesman Tony Sellars said the rules still may be amended by the board.

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

___

This story has been corrected to show the Marijuana Policy Project is based in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.