OKC Animal Welfare Hosting Free Adoption Event To Ease Overcrowd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Animal Welfare Hosting Free Adoption Event To Ease Overcrowding

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says its holding a free adoption event this weekend to ease overcrowding.

Earlier this week, Animal Welfare said there are more than 650 animals in the shelter. Now, its hosting a free adoption event on Saturday, July 28 from noon to 5:30 p.m. 

READ: OKC Animal Welfare – Adoptions, Volunteers And Donations Needed

“We’re hoping the community steps up with at least 200 adoptions on Saturday,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We need more space, and adoptions are the fastest way to make space and save lives at the same time.”

Click here to see adoptable pets and to find out about more ways you can help.

The shelter is located at 2811 Southeast 29th Street. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.