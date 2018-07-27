OKC Animal Welfare Hosting Free Adoption Event To Ease Overcrowding

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says its holding a free adoption event this weekend to ease overcrowding.

Earlier this week, Animal Welfare said there are more than 650 animals in the shelter. Now, its hosting a free adoption event on Saturday, July 28 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

“We’re hoping the community steps up with at least 200 adoptions on Saturday,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We need more space, and adoptions are the fastest way to make space and save lives at the same time.”

Click here to see adoptable pets and to find out about more ways you can help.

The shelter is located at 2811 Southeast 29th Street.