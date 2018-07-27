Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.

(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...

Thousands of residents fleeing a wildfire in rural Northern California got caught in thick traffic as panicked drivers jumped curbs and cut off other cars in their rush to get out.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper). Jim Chapin poses for photos while interviewed outside his home, which survived wildfires, in Redding, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Chapin described his effort to save his home from encroaching flames and his escape through...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration for reunifying families in immigration custody after they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border while also faulting it for hundreds of still-separated families.

(Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP). Maria holds her 4-year-old son Franco after he arrived at the El Paso International Airport Thursday, July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two had been separated for over six weeks after being entering the c...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago and state officials released a plan Friday to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision more than a year after a U.S. Justice Department investigation found a longstanding history of civil rights violations by the police department.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson released a more than 200-page proposed consent decree that would cover topics ranging from police recruitment and training to the use of force and misconduct investigations.

Among the proposed reforms are requiring that officers issue a verbal warning before any use of force and provide life-saving aid after force is used. The Chicago Police Department would need to issue monthly reports on use of force incidents.

The plan also establishes a 180-day deadline for investigations to be completed by the police department's internal affairs bureau and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and calls for better training and supervision of officers.

Madigan acknowledged there have been many attempts over decades to reform the department and the relationship between police and the community, most recently after video of a white police officer fatally shooting a black teen 16 times led to protests and the Justice Department investigation. Yet she said too many Chicago residents still don't feel safe in their neighborhoods, or calling the police.

"I believe it will be different this time," she said, calling the plan a milestone in what will be a long journey.

Under the consent decree, a federal judge would appoint an independent monitor to ensure the more than 500 changes are made and report to the judge on whether the city is hitting reform benchmarks. That oversight that would continue until a judge determines the city has fully complied, a process that will take years.

"This agreement will stand the test of time," Emanuel said. "It is enforceable, sustainable and durable."

Madigan, with Emanuel's support, sued the city last year in U.S. District Court in Chicago seeking court oversight of the beleaguered police department.

The lawsuit killed a draft plan negotiated with President Donald Trump's administration that didn't envision a court role in reforming the department - a departure from the practice during President Barack Obama's administration of using courts to change troubled departments.

Emanuel and Johnson say the agreement builds on some changes the department already has made, such as issuing body cameras to every officer. Madigan's office held more than a dozen meetings with community members and rank-and-file officers as part of the process.

Still, Friday's announcement is far from the final step.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Dow set a Sept. 1 deadline for the city and attorney general to file their proposed agreement and Dow is expected to hold a hearing where stakeholders will be able to weigh in before he gives final approval.

Chicago's police union has sharply criticized the legal action and has sought to have it dismissed, saying a consent decree would make it harder for officers to do their jobs and put officers' lives in danger. Some of the changes the agreement seeks are part of the officers' contract, and still would need to be negotiated as part of collective bargaining between the city and the union.

A final sticking point also remains over whether officers must file paperwork whenever they point a gun at someone, even if they don't fire.

A damning Justice Department report released during the waning days of the Obama administration in January 2017 found that deep-rooted civil rights abuses permeate Chicago's 12,000-member force, including racial bias, a tendency to use excessive force and a "pervasive cover-up culture."

The investigation was prompted by the video released in late 2015 that showed Officer Jason VanDyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald as the teenager appeared to walk away from police carrying a small, folded knife. VanDyke is scheduled to go on trial on murder charges Sept. 5.

In a joint statement with Justice Department officials at the time the report was released, Emanuel committed to making changes through a consent decree process. He later said doing so was impossible because the Trump administration was backing away from such agreements. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said consent decrees can unfairly malign good officers.

Activists blasted Emanuel for cutting the now-defunct deal with the Trump Justice Department, arguing the department couldn't be transformed without court scrutiny.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.