Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

Trump says EU trade talks will help Midwest farmers

Trump says EU trade talks will help Midwest farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Texas inmate being transferred gets atop moving patrol car

Texas inmate being transferred gets atop moving patrol car

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor: Demi Lovato's openness has helped me

Meghan Trainor: Demi Lovato's openness has helped me

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into history

2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into history

2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer takes an epic ride into history

2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer takes an epic ride into history

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better...

Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

Philadelphia to stop sharing real-time arrest data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Philadelphia to stop sharing real-time arrest data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Philadelphia to further limit cooperation with ICE

Philadelphia to further limit cooperation with ICE

Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

Video and audio recordings recovered from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

NTSB: Recordings show change in weather before boat sank

NTSB: Recordings show change in weather before boat sank

Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards

Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

Former New York Assembly Speaker gets 7 years in prison

Former New York Assembly Speaker gets 7 years in prison

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Two guards have survived a stabbing attack by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at the Allegheny County Jail.

Warden Orlando Harper says the guards were on duty in a maximum security unit when two inmates attacked them, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

One guard was treated at a hospital and released. The other guard remains hospitalized, but officials say his injuries aren't life threatening.

The jail is on lockdown until further notice.

Harper says the inmates responsible for the attack have been moved to the restrictive housing unit.

Allegheny County police are investigating the assault.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.