Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better...

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

A judge has ruled that data on where prescription opioids were distributed cannot be made public through public records requests.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

A father and three children who were among nine members of a close-knit Indiana family killed in a tourist boast accident were remembered during a nearly three-hour funeral service.

A father and three children who were among nine members of a close-knit Indiana family killed in a tourist boast accident were remembered during a nearly three-hour funeral service.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Pastor Darryl Webster prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake near Brans...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Pastor Darryl Webster prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake near Brans...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - It's been a rough year for Facebook and its investors. Questions of data privacy, fake news proliferation and user growth have dogged the company.

Now, it is investing heavily on fixing those problems. Not everyone is convinced of the solutions - but if you take Facebook at its word, the changes it plans will ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

For Facebook, the investment is not just about catering to users; it's also an act of self-preservation.

If trust in the platform erodes, so too does the company's user base as well as the advertisers who pay big money to access eyeballs.

"If they did nothing, they would be more vulnerable to some kind of backlash," said Drew Margolin, communications professor at Cornell University.

The social media giant's shares tanked 19 percent on Thursday - its biggest one-day drop in Facebook history - the day after it revealed that user growth has slowed amid swirling questions about how Facebook's information is used. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it's all for a good cause, even at the expense of short-term profits and stock price.

"As I've said on past calls, we're investing so much in security that it will significantly impact our profitability. We're starting to see that this quarter," Zuckerberg said in a conference call with analysts.

So what exactly do these investments look like?

For one, the company is on track to hire 20,000 content moderators this year to clean up posts, photos and videos on its platform that violate the social network's rules. They go through everything from nude photos to violent videos and threats of violence to determine what can stay on Facebook and what needs to go.

Facebook is also investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate its cleanup efforts, but experts say it could take decades before this effort fully pays off.

Bart Selman, a computer science professor at Cornell University and artificial intelligence expert, notes that while the company is "hiring great people" and building up fast to catch up to rivals like Google on this front, it might be too optimistic on how quickly AI will help them address big problems such as fake news and political manipulation.

The company already uses AI to automatically remove child pornography and terrorist propaganda, but with content in the gray areas, humans need to step in.

Facebook also must keep its service useful and fun for people while grappling with growing concerns about tech addiction and the effects of social media on people's well-being. For years, the company has been able to grow the way it has by using subtle and not-so-subtle tricks to keep as many people on Facebook for as long as possible, including endless notifications and prompts to log in, algorithms that show users what they want to see and an endless stream of friend suggestions under the heading "people you may know."

To fix this, Facebook says it is now prioritizing "meaningful" content in people's feeds, such as photos and notes from friends and family and posts that spark conversation rather than mindless scrolling. The company warned, however, that the changes might results in people spending less time on the site, which could cut into advertising revenue and daily user numbers.

Then there is user privacy. Prompted in part by European regulations that went into effect in May as well as broader privacy concerns, Facebook says it is giving people more choices around what ads they want to see, and how they are tracked on and off the service. In Europe, the company doesn't have much of a choice. But there is a broader backlash around how it handles users' private information and in an increasingly privacy-conscious world, its core business model could start to show some cracks.

Critics say there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of Facebook's fixes. Despite Zuckerberg's missives about building community and making the world better, it is still a business.

"The biggest takeaway is that we still don't really know what's going on," said Michael Connor, whose Open Mic group helps investors push tech companies to address privacy, abuse and other issues. Sure, they have made changes, he added. But it's hard to tell whether they are meaningful shifts or just tinkering around the edges.

Rich Mogull CEO of the security firm Securosis, said the question of whether Facebook is taking the right approach now will depend on the degree of what larger cultural changes they're making, he said.

"As long as Facebook's business model relies on collecting massive amounts of user data and selling access to those users, they will always struggle to maintain a balance that favors privacy," he said. "They can be incredibly secure, but this will only equate to privacy when Facebook decides they want it to, and find a business model that supports it."

____

Mae Anderson in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.