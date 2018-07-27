New Draft Of State Medical Marijuana Emergency Rules Posted

A new draft of emergency rules for the state's medical marijuana program has been posted to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's website.

According to the website, the information regarding applications reflects recent changes recommended by the Oklahoma attorney general.

All information is subject to change and is pending official adoption of emergency rules by the Oklahoma Board of Health and approval from the governor, according to the OMMA.

Below is a PDF summary of the rule revisions:

Below is a PDF of the revised emergency rules that need to be approved by the Board of Health.