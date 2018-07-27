One Injured After Car, Train Collide In Kellyville - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Injured After Car, Train Collide In Kellyville

KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma -

One person was sent to the hospital after a train and car collided in Kellyville Friday morning.

Kellyville Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Route 66 and 141st Street South.

The condition of the man taken to the hospital is unknown.

The railroad company is Stillwater Central Railroad/Watco.

News On 6 is on the scene and we'll update this story as details develop.

