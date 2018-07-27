Troopers Ask For Help After Ninnekah Hit-And-Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Troopers Ask For Help After Ninnekah Hit-And-Run

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
NINNEKAH, Oklahoma -

A man was found dead early Friday after an apparent hit-and-run crash in Ninnekah, troopers said.

About 1:20 a.m., a Ninnekah police officer was patrolling U.S. Highway 277 near U.S. Highway 81 when he saw a dead man in the roadway. 

Crash investigators said a westbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 277 fatally hit the man. 

The man has not been identified and was taken to the state medical examiner's office. 

Authorities are asking for the public's help. Troopers hope to hear from anyone who may have seen a man walking on US 277 near Matty's RV Park, has information about the crash or knows the identity of the man.

A pair of black and gray Nike Shox were found near the scene. The man was wearing a blue shirt with the word "McKesson" on the front of the shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol homicide unit at 405-425-2323 or the Ninnekah Police Department at 405-222-0882.

