Edmond Woman Swims With Sharks - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Edmond Woman Swims With Sharks

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

It's Shark Week, and an Oklahoma woman got to experience it up close.

The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks held a contest - with more than 1,000 entries from 36 states - to win a chance to dive with their bull sharks Thursday, July 26.

Edmond native Jodi Cooper won the contest and said she is humbled to be a guest in the sharks' house.

"I just have such a huge respect for them. Y'know I'm going into their house - gonna drop right in their condo," she said.

"I just think they're fantastic," she said.

Jodi's been scuba diving for over 20 years now and says she wasn't nervous at all - just absolutely excited.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.