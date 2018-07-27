Edmond Woman Swims With Sharks

It's Shark Week, and an Oklahoma woman got to experience it up close.

The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks held a contest - with more than 1,000 entries from 36 states - to win a chance to dive with their bull sharks Thursday, July 26.

Edmond native Jodi Cooper won the contest and said she is humbled to be a guest in the sharks' house.

"I just have such a huge respect for them. Y'know I'm going into their house - gonna drop right in their condo," she said.

"I just think they're fantastic," she said.

Jodi's been scuba diving for over 20 years now and says she wasn't nervous at all - just absolutely excited.