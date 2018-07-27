Korean War veterans hail remains released to US by North

Friday, July 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:15:03 GMT
Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016...More >>
(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, a 26-year-old Quiche indigenous woman, answers questions during an interview at her grandfather's house in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported from United Stat...
Hundreds of families remain separated a day after Thursday's court-ordered deadline, with no reunification in sight.More >>
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.More >>
(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.More >>
(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...
A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.More >>
(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Jordanian immigrant Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan sits in court in Houston. Irsan was convicted Thursday, July 26, 2018, for two slayings described by prosecutors as "...
A Jordanian immigrant could face the death penalty after a jury in Texas convicted him of two slayings described by prosecutors as "honor killings.".More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) - Korean War veterans have something extra to celebrate as they mark the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended combat.
Scores of veterans from all military branches gathered Friday in the Cincinnati suburb of Evendale to commemorate the July 27, 1953, cease-fire. They were delighted at news that a U.S. military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of what are believed to be remains of their fallen American comrades.
Eighty-nine-year-old Navy veteran Robert Jacobs calls it "a marvelous thing."
It was the latest in a year of major developments in U.S.-North Korea relations including a presidential summit.
GE Aviation is hosting the event, displaying jet engines that have powered fighter planes. The Korean War was the first to utilize jet fighters in air-to-air combat.
