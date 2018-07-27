Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Vacant Home In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Vacant Home In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a house fire near Northwest 34th and Shartel Avenue Friday morning.

Black smoke was showing from a second story window on the side of the house when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews searched the home and found no one inside. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The value of the home and contents combined was $99,000 and the loss was estimated to be $15,000.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Troopers Ask For Help After Ninnekah Hit-And-Run

    Troopers Ask For Help After Ninnekah Hit-And-Run

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    A man was found dead early Friday after an apparent hit-and-run crash in Ninnekah, troopers said. 

    More >>

    A man was found dead early Friday after an apparent hit-and-run crash in Ninnekah, troopers said. 

    More >>

  • Baby Boom! Norman Fire Dept. Celebrates 9 Babies In Less Than A Year

    Baby Boom! Norman Fire Dept. Celebrates 9 Babies In Less Than A Year

    There's a baby boom in Norman, and you need look no further than the local firehouse. "In less than a year, the (Norman Fire Department) family has grown by nine with two on the way," the Norman Fire Department posted to its Facebook page Friday. The little ones were born from August 2017 to July 2018. "Congratulations to all of our proud parents," they said. This isn't the first fire department baby boom in Oklahoma in 2018. Earlier this year, firefighters i...More >>
    There's a baby boom in Norman, and you need look no further than the local firehouse. "In less than a year, the (Norman Fire Department) family has grown by nine with two on the way," the Norman Fire Department posted to its Facebook page Friday. The little ones were born from August 2017 to July 2018. "Congratulations to all of our proud parents," they said. This isn't the first fire department baby boom in Oklahoma in 2018. Earlier this year, firefighters i...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.