Parkland, Florida students embrace New Zealand on field trip

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

Students from Florida high school have embraced New Zealand during visit meant to learn how to keep youth movements going.

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised ...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Florida student Tyah-Amoy Roberts said after spending a week in New Zealand, she's strongly considering moving to the country for college.

The 17-year-old is one of one of 28 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who have embraced the South Pacific nation during a trip here to learn how to keep a youth movement going long after a tragedy fades from the headlines.

The school in February was attacked by a gunman who killed 17 students and staff members, and the students have become known for their passionate advocacy of gun control. They've been hoping to learn from New Zealand's Student Volunteer Army, which helped citizens in Christchurch recover from a deadly earthquake in 2011 and continues its civic-minded work.

Roberts said she knew almost nothing about New Zealand before the trip, other than it was near Australia, got cold and windy at times, and has no natural predators. But she came away impressed with the emphasis on indigenous Maori culture.

"It's been amazing. Eye-opening. New Zealand is a beautiful place with a lot of really, really nice people," she said Friday. "I haven't met a mean New Zealander yet, and I doubt I ever will. And I really want to come back here."

Roberts, who will soon start her senior year, said she wants to study chemical engineering and is considering doing that at New Zealand's University of Canterbury.

"At first I was thinking about study abroad, but then I figured, why not just get a whole degree here?" said Roberts during a visit to the Weta Workshop movie effects studio in the capital, Wellington.

Other students also said they'd also benefited from the trip. Isaac Christian, 16, an incoming junior, said it had helped him solidify his idea of starting a club to identify students who felt isolated and help make them feel more welcome.

He said the shooting has heightened security at the Florida school and changed the mood.

"It doesn't feel the same as it did before, like there's not a lot of cheerfulness," he said. "It's like a different type of energy you get. A different vibe."

For many students, the trip has offered a chance not only to learn but also to relax.

Einav Cohen, also an incoming junior, said her favorite memory was of a carefree night spent with the other Florida students and the children of their New Zealand host families.

"I noticed, wow, I'm really having fun, and I'm not thinking about things in the back of my mind right now," she said. "It really showed me I can be happy again."

Lisa Futschek, a regional director for government agency Education New Zealand which helped organize the trip, said she would love for the students to return.

"It's been an absolutely amazing opportunity for students from different ends of the world to come together and share their ideas, share their experience, share their thoughts about sustaining a youth movement and becoming the leaders of the future," she said.

Former student Nikolas Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

