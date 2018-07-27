LA judge appoints monitor to evaluate border facilities - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

LA judge appoints monitor to evaluate border facilities

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ... (AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...
(AP Photo/Matt York). A child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services stated they were expecting reunited fa... (AP Photo/Matt York). A child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services stated they were expecting reunited fa...
(AP Photo/Matt York). A child and a man arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services stated they were expecting 75-100 reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering the United S... (AP Photo/Matt York). A child and a man arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services stated they were expecting 75-100 reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering the United S...
(AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Isidro, the nephew of Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, plays with a Captain America action figure while she gives an interview at her grandfather's home in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported ... (AP Photo/Moises Castillo). Isidro, the nephew of Paulina Gutierrez Alonzo, plays with a Captain America action figure while she gives an interview at her grandfather's home in Joyabaj, Guatemala, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Gutierrez Alonzo was deported ...
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Merari Calderon, of El Salvador, lines up with her father, Alexander Calderon, left, to cross into the U.S. to begin the process of applying for asylum Thursday, July 26, 2018, near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexi... (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Merari Calderon, of El Salvador, lines up with her father, Alexander Calderon, left, to cross into the U.S. to begin the process of applying for asylum Thursday, July 26, 2018, near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexi...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:48:58 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>

  • Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

    Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:48:49 GMT
    Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better...More >>
    Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.More >>

  • 'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

    'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:48:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...
    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
    Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
    •   

By ELLIOT SPAGAT, COLLEEN LONG and AMY TAXIN
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge in Los Angeles said Friday that she will appoint an independent monitor to evaluate conditions for immigrant children in U.S border facilities in Texas following a spate of reports of spoiled food, insufficient water and frigid conditions faced by the youngsters and their parents.

Judge Dolly M. Gee said she reached her decision after seeing a "disconnect" between U.S. government monitors' assessment of conditions in facilities in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and the accounts of more than 200 immigrant children and their parents detailing numerous problems.

"It seems like there continue to be persistent problems," she said during a hearing in a longstanding settlement agreement case focusing on the care of children in government custody. "I need to appoint an independent monitor to give me an objective viewpoint about what is going on at the facilities."

Gee's decision came as the Trump administration worked to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under a second, separate court mandate out of San Diego. Hundreds remained separated as the government worked to clean up the effects of its policy that prompted global outrage and a presidential order halting separations.

Peter Schey, an attorney who represents immigrant children detained by the U.S government, said he hopes Gee's decision will spur U.S border authorities to make improvements to other centers.

He said in court that problems have worsened with children now spending between three and six days in U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities, where they were previously held between one and three days.

"We've seen an intensification with all the chaos the administration has caused," Schey, who has long requested an independent monitor, said.

Sarah Fabian, a Justice Department attorney, opposed the appointment without having an opportunity to respond to the accounts of children and parents collected by immigrant advocates at facilities in June and July. She said that border authorities, for example, provide water fountains and jugs in cells and that facility conditions must comply with agency policies.

"We believe we haven't had a chance for a full evidentiary hearing on this," Fabian said.

Both sides have until Aug. 10 to agree on a proposed monitor. If they can't, each will make suggestions to the judge and she will choose one.

Earlier Friday, Homeland Security officials said they had reunified all eligible parents with children - but noted many others were not eligible because they had been released from immigration custody, are in their home countries or chose not to be reunited.

More than 1,800 children 5 years and older had been reunited with parents or sponsors as of Thursday. That included 1,442 children who were returned to parents who were in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and another 378 who were released under a variety of other circumstances.

But about 700 more remain separated, including 431 whose parents were deported, officials say. Those reunions take more time, effort and paperwork as authorities fly children back to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Updated figures were not made public, but new data was expected to be released at a Friday hearing in San Diego before the judge overseeing the reunification process.

"The administration will continue to make every effort to reunify eligible adults with their children," a Homeland Security statement said.

San Diego federal judge Dana Sabraw, who ordered the reunifications, must decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents have been deported, as well as how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

He will also consider the American Civil Liberties Union request to give reunified parents at least a week to consider if they wish to seek asylum. The government opposes the waiting period, and Sabraw has put a hold on deporting reunified families while the issue is decided.

The federal government was supposed to reunify more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents under the policy that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing illegally.

President Donald Trump ended the practice of taking children from parents and Sabraw ordered the government to reunite all the families by Thursday, but said there would be some flexibility given the enormity of the effort.

In most cases, the families are released and parents typically get ankle-monitoring bracelets and court dates to appear before an immigration judge. Faith-based and other groups have provided meals, clothing, legal advice, plane and bus tickets and even new shoe laces for both parents and children.

One such group, Annunciation House in El Paso, has received over 320 families since July 17, many of them coming in for less than a day before they're flown out to their intended destinations.

___

Long reported from Washington and Taxin reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Roxana Hegeman in Wichita, Kansas, Astrid Galvan in El Paso, Texas and Sonia Perez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.