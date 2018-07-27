The Latest: California wildfire kills 1, burns firefighters

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Trump to EU leaders: We want a 'fair trade deal'

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

A fire official says an explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze and injured three firefighters.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Hopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer's disease

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised ...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

US government: Over 1,800 migrant kids reunited by deadline

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An inmate firefighter walks along Highway 299 as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one histor...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter battles the Carr Fire as it burns near Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Redding, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California's wildfires (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

A fire official says an explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator as he fought to contain the blaze and injured three firefighters.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the Carr Fire in Shasta County burned over the bulldozer operator, who was hired privately, and his equipment. He says the man's body was found late Thursday.

McLean says three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians have burns but didn't know the extent.

He says the fire is "taking everything down in its path."

The blaze has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

McLean says the situation is chaotic as Redding residents who had little warning try to evacuate.

___

9:25 p.m.

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has burned dozens of homes, injured firefighters and civilians, and reached the city of Redding.

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the Carr Fire, says the blaze is "taking everything down in its path."

He says the fire has burned dozens of homes in the communities of Shasta, Keswick and the west side of Redding, a city of about 92,000 people.

McLean says the situation is "very dynamic" and that it's "a heck of a fight."

He says an unknown number of firefighters and civilians have burns but couldn't elaborate. No deaths have been reported.

The 45-square-mile (115-square-kilometer) fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.

___

5:20 p.m.

California authorities say a wildfire ripping through Shasta County in the north has grown Thursday after tripling in size overnight.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials say the fire that started in the Whiskeytown community is 45 square miles (115 square kilometers).

The fire was 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire is about 10 percent contained.

Whiskeytown was once a vibrant and bustling mining town.

___

2:30 p.m.

A state parks official says employees worked through the night to save historic artifacts from a Northern California Gold Rush-era museum threatened by wildfire.

Acting District Superintendent Matt Teague says he helped clear out keepsakes early Thursday from the old courthouse in Shasta State Historic Park.

Teague says staff and volunteers were mindful of the brightening glow of the fire burning nearby in the hills above Redding.

Teague says they almost had to abandon rescue efforts just before dawn. But the fire changed direction and they were able to work another five hours to save valuable paintings and prints.

The museum in the restored 1861 courthouse is the centerpiece of the park that features remains and relics from Shasta City's days as "Queen City" of Northern California mining.

___

12:10 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared states of emergency in Riverside and Shasta counties as fires burn on both ends of the state.

The declarations issued Thursday state that hot temperatures, erratic wind and low humidity have increased the spread of both fires.

A wildfire in rural Shasta County in Northern California tripled in size overnight, and more evacuations have been ordered.

In Southern California, thousands remained evacuated as a suspected arson wildfire burned in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles.

The declarations order the state's Office of Emergency Services to provide aid to the counties.

___

7:45 a.m.

A wildfire in a rural northern region of California has tripled in size overnight and more evacuations have been ordered.

The fire in Shasta County was estimated at more than 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) Thursday morning.

The local California Highway Patrol office says that the fire is now in the community of Old Shasta and people in the community of West Redding should prepare to leave.

The hamlet of French Gulch that dates to the Gold Rush era was evacuated after a vehicle problem ignited the blaze on Monday.

In Southern California, thousands remained evacuated Thursday as a suspected arson wildfire burned in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles.

___

6:50 a.m.

California firefighters face another day of high temperatures as they try to contain a suspected arson wildfire that has forced evacuation of mountain communities and burned five homes east of Los Angeles.

The weather is calm Thursday morning in the San Jacinto Mountains where the fire broke out but forecasters say temperatures will remain above normal in the 90s to 100 with low relative humidity and that there could be gusty afternoon and evening winds.

The fire erupted Wednesday and rapidly spread over 7½ square miles (19 square kilometers), forcing the evacuation of the entire town of Idyllwild, other communities and youth summer camps.

A 32-year-old man is under arrest, booked on five counts of arson.

___

11:36 p.m.

A wildfire authorities believe was sparked by arson has burned five homes and forced an entire forest town east of Los Angeles to evacuate.

The blaze that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the San Bernardino National Forest quickly grew to 7 ½ square miles (19 square kilometers) and fire officials say it threatens about 600 homes.

The entire town of Idyllwild along with several nearby communities are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Authorities arrested a Temecula man on suspicion of setting the fire. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

To the north, at least one home burned in another fast-moving blaze in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the Sierra Nevada, famed Yosemite National Park closed Wednesday as smoke from a fire to the west cast a pall on the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.