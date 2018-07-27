Former NY power broker faces corruption sentencing, again

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.

Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.

(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...

(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Students from Florida high school have embraced New Zealand during visit meant to learn how to keep youth movements going.

Students from Florida high school have embraced New Zealand during visit meant to learn how to keep youth movements going.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Sheldon Silver, the former New York Assembly speaker who brokered legislative deals for two decades before corruption charges abruptly ended his career, is begging for mercy as he faces sentencing for a second time.

The fate of Silver, 74, rests Friday with a judge who ordered him imprisoned for 12 years after his first conviction in 2015.

That conviction was tossed out by an appeals court that said the Democrat's trial must conform with a recent Supreme Court ruling redefining the boundaries of corruption law.

At a second trial this spring, a jury once again found him guilty of earning nearly $4 million illegally by collecting fees from a cancer researcher and real estate developers. Prosecutors say he invested those proceeds and collected another $1 million in illegal profits.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, Silver begged for mercy.

"I pray I will not die in prison," Silver wrote, saying he was "broken-hearted" that he damaged the trust people have in government.

"The work that has been the focus of most of my life has become dirty and shameful," Silver said in his letter. "Everything I ever accomplished has become a joke and a spectacle. ... I beg for your mercy so that I can somehow go out into the world again to atone to everyone I have hurt."

Prosecutors told Caproni in a written submission that they had proved that Silver "repeatedly corrupted the great power of his office for personal profit and caused incalculable damage to the public trust."

Prosecutors say Silver should spend well over 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys argued for far less prison time and a community service component that would allow him to get out from behind bars.

First elected in 1976, Silver served as speaker for 21 years, resigning after his 2015 arrest. Known for his often inscrutable comments and wary, phlegmatic demeanor, Silver gained the nickname "the Sphinx."

The sentencing comes 10 days after Dean Skelos, the former New York Senate leader, and his son, Adam, were convicted of extortion, wire fraud and bribery at a retrial for each of them.

The once-powerful Republican and his son also were granted a new trial after the Supreme Court narrowed public corruption law as it reversed the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Silver and Skelos were among a trio dubbed the "three men in a room" in Albany, a nod to the longstanding practice of legislative leaders and the governor negotiating key bills behind closed doors. Skelos served in the Senate from 1985 to 2015 and became Senate leader in 2008.

Over 30 New York state lawmakers have left office under a cloud of criminal or ethical allegations since 2000. More than a dozen have been convicted of charges including authorizing bribes to get on a ballot, diverting money meant for community programs into a campaign and skimming funds from contributions to a Little League baseball program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.