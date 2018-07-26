Missing chapters of Malcolm X's autobiography found

Thursday, July 26 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:33:19 GMT
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden
A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:32:50 GMT
For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:32:49 GMT
Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman
Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:30:00 GMT
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court
Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:28:54 GMT
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised
Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government...More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:28:47 GMT
Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio.
The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:20:42 GMT
This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas.
The blueprints to make your own 3D-printed gun at home are about to go online. Gun-control advocates are fighting back, worried about guns that are simple to assemble, easy to conceal and tough to detect will fall...More >>
Thursday, July 26 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:16:27 GMT
Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'
NEW YORK (AP) - For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts?
The answer came on Thursday, when an unpublished manuscript of a chapter titled "The Negro" was sold by Guernsey's auction house in Manhattan - for $7,000.
The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem.
A library spokeswoman confirms that this was in fact one of the missing chapters.
For years, the manuscript of Malcolm X's autobiography - including the missing parts - was owned by Gregory Reed, a lawyer for Rosa Parks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
