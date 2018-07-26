Vandals strike Missouri gas station where woman kicked

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

The blueprints to make your own 3D-printed gun at home are about to go online. Gun-control advocates are fighting back, worried about guns that are simple to assemble, easy to conceal and tough to detect will fall into the wrong hands.

The blueprints to make your own 3D-printed gun at home are about to go online. Gun-control advocates are fighting back, worried about guns that are simple to assemble, easy to conceal and tough to detect will fall into the wrong hands.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. A coalition of gun-control groups has filed an appeal in federal court...

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. A coalition of gun-control groups has filed an appeal in federal court...

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised ...

Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.

Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.

(Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis via AP). This photo provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis, shows Ahmed Qandeel, of O'Fallon, Mo, one of two employees of a Gas Mart store where a black woman was allegedly k...

(Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis via AP). This photo provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis, shows Jehad Motan, of St. Louis, one of two employees of a Gas Mart store where a black woman was allegedly kicked...

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A neighborhood man talks with police who lined up around a Gas Mart at 5745 Delmar Boulevard, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Mo. The gas station has been the scene of protests after a woman was ...

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Vandals damaged a St. Louis gas station where a black woman was allegedly kicked by two white employees during an altercation caught on video, prompting a tense standoff Thursday between police and protesters at the store.

The Gas Mart store was ransacked Wednesday night, and a nearby car was set on fire, police said. The damage came a day after an onlooker captured video showing a woman being kicked in her abdomen and mid-section outside the store by two men.

"I couldn't believe it," Shemika Russell, who recorded the altercation, told The Associated Press. Her footage quickly went viral.

The employees accused of kicking the woman, 19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel and 32-year-old Jehad Motan, have been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Neither man has a listed attorney, according to online court records.

The initial incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Russell said she and a friend had stopped at the gas station when the 37-year-old woman gave Russell's friend $20 and asked her to buy lottery tickets. The woman didn't say why she couldn't go in the store, Russell said.

Store workers refused to sell the tickets, which angered the woman and prompted an expletive-laden shouting match between the woman and two men.

Russell began shooting video, which showed the men telling the woman to leave. One of the men later kicked the woman in the stomach before going back inside the store.

"She fell so hard to the ground," Russell said.

The second man later emerged and eventually kicked the woman, too. Russell said: "I couldn't believe it."

The video quickly went viral, sparking protests Tuesday night and again Wednesday, with protesters sometimes chanting, "Shut it down!" Anger spilled over around 11 p.m. Wednesday, when the store was broken into. Police said a car was set on fire with an accelerant.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made related to the damage.

Protesters returned Thursday. Police arrived to block the store entrance, with nearly two dozen officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder at one point before the encounter calmed.

Gas Mart has apologized in a statement, and a company representative apologized directly to the woman who was kicked.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a community activist and protest leader, said too many businesses in St. Louis are disrespectful to black patrons.

"You don't have two grown men kicking a defenseless woman and think for whatever reason it was right," Gray said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.