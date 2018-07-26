Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University is suing its insurance carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

School General Counsel Robert Young says in a release that the carriers have failed to honor "their policies."

Michigan State announced in May it reached a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar. Interim President John Engler has said all the school's insurers participated in mediation toward the settlement.

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal prison term for child porn possession, then 40 to 175 years in state prison for the sexual assaults.

The Associated Press left messages Thursday evening seeking comment from Michigan State's largest carrier, United Educators.

