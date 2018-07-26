Officials Announce Expansion Plans For Will Rogers Airport

Thursday, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust endorsed the pursuit of $115 million in revenue bonds to fund a new project for Will Rogers World Airport.

The airport set an all-time traveler record back in 2017. With numbers rising, the airport is now approved to move forward with, what the Director of Airports says, is a much needed expansion.

The expansion plan was first announced back in 2015. But after a delay, that plan is finally headed to the City of Oklahoma City after being approved by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust.

A key focus point of the expansion is to begin an east concourse development.

“So, what we'll being doing first is, will be construction for new airline gates. Eventually, the east concourse is going to have 9 gates,” Director of Airports, Mark Kranenburg, said.

The plans also include a third-floor observations gallery, lower level baggage claims and a new eight lane security checkpoint.

“The two checkpoints that we have today have been in existence since 9/11 occurred. And we really need to have a larger checkpoint so that we can put people through more efficiently,” Kranenburg said.

They will be turning the two existing checkpoints into a meeter/greeter lounge area to control some of the congestion they experience in their lobby.

With summer numbers up more than 10% from the previous year, the Department of Airports Key Staff says now is the time to advance.

“We think we're right on target doing an expansion at this point so that we can be prepared for future growth… it's going to be a better experience for our passengers,” said Kranenburg.

Construction is set to start in early 2019 and should last approximately 30 months.