Man Arrested After Deadly Hit-And-Run In Moore

The man accused of driving a vehicle which fatally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday has been arrested, Moore police said.

Police identified the driver as Aaron Parker Brown. After being interviewed by police, Brown was arrested on complaints of manslaughter and driver under revocation.

Brown is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle near SW 4 and Telephone Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle intentionally swerved at the person on the road, police said.

Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said it will up to the Cleveland County district attorney's office if they wish to amend the charges in this case.