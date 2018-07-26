Baker signs nation's most-overdue state budget

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Thursday said he believes it is vital to maintain close ties with Europe and is concerned the U.S. appears to be drifting away.

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, takes a question from District Judge Edward J. Davila, left, during the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Kennedy announc...

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

Nearly one month into the state's new fiscal year, Massachusetts finally will have a budget in place.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Gov. Charlie Baker addresses reporters after signing the 2019 budget at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

California high court: Starbucks, employers must pay workers for minutes regularly spent on tasks such as closing stores.

Court: Starbucks, others must pay workers for off clock work

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Gov. Charlie Baker, center, smiles as he thanks budget staff workers while handing out official pens after signing the fiscal year 2019 budget at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, July 26, 2018. At rear left is Lt. Governor ...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Gov. Charlie Baker, center, is flanked by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, left, and Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan, right, as he addresses reporters after signing the 2019 budget at the Statehouse in Bost...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Gov. Charlie Baker, right, and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito jokingly take a last peek the thick stack of papers of the fiscal year 2019 document prior to signing the Massachusetts budget at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, Jul...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Gov. Charlie Baker signs the 2019 budget at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, July 26, 2018.

By BOB SALSBERG and STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts finally has a budget nearly one month into the state's new fiscal year.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed the $42 billion spending package into law Thursday, ending the state's status as the only one in the nation without a permanent budget.

Baker vetoed nearly $50 million in spending from the plan. He also rejected a pilot plan to discount tolls for motorists who commute during off-peak hours.

By contrast, Baker vetoed $320 million in spending from the budget for the last fiscal year, and $256 million from the fiscal 2017 budget that took effect on July 1, 2016. In both cases, the Legislature overrode many of those vetoes to restore some of the funding.

The state's fiscal year began July 1, but lawmakers didn't agree on a budget for 18 days.

By signing the plan Thursday, Baker is giving the Democratic-controlled Legislature a few more days to consider veto overrides. He could have waited until Saturday to sign the budget.

The Legislature ends its formal sessions Tuesday for the year.

Baker said the budget builds on his administration's efforts to produce fiscally responsible budgets while increasing education funding and investing in areas like local aid, the opioid and heroin epidemic, and economic development - all without broad tax increases.

He said the budget will increase the state's stabilization - or "rainy day" - fund to $2.1 billion by the end of the current fiscal year - the highest in more than a decade. Baker said the budget also includes an increase in the state Earned Income Tax which he said will help 450,000 working families in Massachusetts keep more of their earnings.

"Today the commonwealth is more fiscally sound than it's been in over a decade," Baker said.

Among the items rebuffed by Baker was the discount toll pilot program.

The proposal called for the state Department of Transportation to launch a test program for offering discounted tolls to motorists who travel during off-peak travel times. The goal would be to offer an incentive to commuters to avoid rush hour travel and thereby reduce highway congestion.

Some critics said discounted tolls during off-peak hours would be unfair to rush-hour commuters who have no choice when to go to work.

Baker is instead calling for state transportation officials to conduct a detailed study of possible alternatives for reducing traffic congestion and report their findings to the Legislature by June 30, 2019.

"I think putting a pilot in place before you actually do the work to figure out what will solve and work to improve our issues with respect to congestion puts the cart before the horse," Baker said.

The so-called "smarter tolling" idea had been strongly advocated by Chris Dempsey, executive director of the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts. He urged lawmakers to restore the original language of the proposal.

"While it's encouraging that Governor Baker recognizes the need to find solutions to the Commonwealth's worsening traffic crisis, the longer we wait to test innovative ideas, the longer Massachusetts will be stuck in place," Dempsey said in a statement. "A study of statewide congestion issues is necessary - but not sufficient."

Baker also sent back to lawmakers a proposal that would abolish the state's longstanding policy of denying additional welfare benefits to children who are born to families already on welfare.

While the governor did not object to eliminating the so-called "cap on kids," he said the change should also be accompanied by other reforms in the state's welfare program, including one that would allow federal Supplemental Security Income to be used in calculating eligibility for Aid to Families with Dependent Children.

Supporters of lifting the cap on kids said it would help about 9,000 low-income children in Massachusetts

Baker's vetoes now head back to the Massachusetts House and Senate, where Democrats have large enough majorities in both chambers to override as many vetoes as they want.

Baker offered a word of caution, saying that while the state may be experiencing an uptick in revenue, Massachusetts has experienced tough times in the past.

"We must keep in mind and plan for the future to continue maintaining that fiscal discipline," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.