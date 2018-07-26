Retiring Justice Kennedy sees European ties as vital

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Thursday said he believes it is vital to maintain close ties with Europe and is concerned the U.S. appears to be drifting away.

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, takes a question from District Judge Edward J. Davila, left, during the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Kennedy announc...

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

Nearly one month into the state's new fiscal year, Massachusetts finally will have a budget in place.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Gov. Charlie Baker addresses reporters after signing the 2019 budget at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

California high court: Starbucks, employers must pay workers for minutes regularly spent on tasks such as closing stores.

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the...

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, center, talks with District Judge Edward J. Davila, left, and Magistrate Judge Autumn D. Spaeth, right, at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26...

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Kennedy announced his retirement in June saying he wants to spend more time with ...

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Kennedy announced his retirement in June saying he wants to spend more time with ...

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Kennedy announced his retirement in June saying he wants to spend more time with ...

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, takes a question from District Judge Edward J. Davila, left, during the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018. Kennedy announc...

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Thursday said he believes it is vital to maintain close ties with Europe and is concerned the U.S. appears to be drifting away.

Kennedy, who announced his retirement last month, made the remarks Thursday at a conference of judges and lawyers in Southern California.

"Europe is a place where I think we must always remain close to. It is of great concern to me that we seem to be drifting away from Europe," Kennedy told the audience at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Anaheim, California, adding that "we can't be an island."

"Europe is part of our Western heritage and we must remain very close to them."

His comments came shortly after President Donald Trump's tumultuous trip across Europe where he insulted allies and raised doubts about his commitment to the NATO alliance.

Kennedy, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan, has in recent years been the Supreme Court's decisive vote in contentious cases on issues such as gay rights and abortion.

After he said he was retiring to spend more time with his family, Trump nominated District of Columbia federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh - who was once a clerk for Kennedy - to be his replacement.

During his remarks in California, Kennedy, 82, also said he is interested in penal reform and believes that solitary confinement is wrong and that U.S. criminal sentences are too long.

"Our sentences in this country are eight times longer than sentences for the comparative crimes in England and Western Europe," he said.

Without Kennedy, the court will be split between four liberal justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and four conservatives who were named by Republicans.

Kennedy has sided with liberal justices on gay and abortion rights. But he was a key vote for conservatives on the outcome of the 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush, on gun rights and on limiting the regulation of campaign funds.

