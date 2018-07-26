DNA Test Unlocks Genetic Code For Health And Fitness

Diet and exercise play an important role in staying healthy. But what it you could pinpoint exactly what your body needed through your unique genetic makeup? There's now a test that claims it can.

"Everyone is created different, there are thousands of genes in the human body," said Lance Bennett with Advanced Genomic Solutions. "Without taking the test you really don't know how your genetics are and what your blueprint actually needs."

The test is a simple cheek swab. Then, using the latest discoveries in genetic research, the AGS Health & Wellness Test profiles and analyzes many of the variations that make your genome unique.

"It is a genetic test that looks at the genes that are specific to health and fitness and nutrition and vitamin supplementation," says Bennett. "It looks at how you should be eating, how you should be exercising."

I took the test myself and one thing that really stuck out to me and was kind of an eye opener is that I have a tendency for the obesity gene. Going into it with a plan now to combat that is going to be helpful. Another thing that helped me on this test was that I have addictive behaviors and I'm an emotional eater. I never realized that. In the workout section, 70 percent of my workout needs to be strength training, 30 percent needs to be cardio. That's very helpful because I'm already doing the strength training.

"What one person might respond to, another person may not so it does have to be customized," said Missy Do, a personal trainer. "If it's something that you want to know go ahead and do it but you do not have to get a DNA test to lose weight."

Bennett says the results are best if they are shared with doctors, nutritionists and personal trainers.

"This can help people from children to adults, from novice to professionals, anybody who is looking to get an additional edge," he said.

For Jen Billings, she was interested in knowing more about the food planning.

"I've dealt with weight issues my entire life," Billings said. "I've tried weight watchers and was very successful with it and you know the minute I stopped really focusing on that, the weight came back."

One thing the test highlights is a macronutrient breakdown, the ratio of carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

"I'm supposed to have 45 percent carbohydrates in my meal every time and that was surprising to me," Billing said.

One thing Billings didn't agree with was that the test found she didn't have a sweet tooth, that her body didn't crave sugar. But dieticians say that can be a learned trait.

"You kind of tell your body what to do by what you put in it so if I have more sugary treats then I'm going to crave sugar more," said Erin Coppenbarger, a licensed dietician. "If you go through this test and see all the problems you have and try to fix everything, you might be trying to fix something that's not broken."

Bennett says the results are designed to be used for the rest of your life to help you achieve whatever goal you have at the time.

"Finding out with some of those tweaks are in your nutrition and your exercise and your vitamin supplementation plan can be the key to you not having success or really advance to the next level," he said.

I think this is helpful. I don't think it should take place of anything that you're already doing as far as a workout plan and a healthy diet but i think it helps you commit to those plans.

It takes two weeks to get your results back and the company has representatives available to go over them with you. There are two versions of the Health and Wellness test, the NutraFit version retails for $199 and the Premium version sells for $499. Visit www.ags-health.com for more info or call 833-UR-GENES to order. Use the code THUNDER for a 20% discount for News9 viewers.