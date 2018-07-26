OSDH: Application Information For Medical Marijuana Licensing Available

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has now posted the application information and instructions for patients and businesses, according to the State Department of Health.

State Question 788 officially went into effect Thursday.

OSDH says applications will be available starting August 25.

Click here for application information.

Our staff has worked nonstop over the past three months to develop this process and I commend their effort,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. “The information provided today should answer many of the questions we have been receiving about what is required to apply.”

OSDH says a Food Safety Standards Board was also established and the commissioner of health will announce the positions next week.

